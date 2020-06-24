EDWARDSVILLE - As the concerns surrounding COVID-19 continue to rise and community members remain indoors, a new delivery business has emerged.

Denali Building Supply is a construction material delivery business that helps keep families safe during this time of quarantine. Think Uber Eats or Grubhub, but instead of food delivery, Denali Building Supply shows up with paintbrushes/ paint/ tile/ lumber, whatever your at-home DIY projects require.

The whole delivery process can be completed online, keeping within the 6-foot distancing guidelines.

Article continues after sponsor message

Customers can go online through DenaliBuildingSupply.com to place their order or they can call or text a customer service representative at 618-4-DRIVER and Denali Building Supply delivers it directly to your doorstep. The customer also pays for and signs for their orders online, never having to come in contact with employees at the hardware store, other patrons, or even your Denali delivery driver.

Not only is this a great option for your typical in-home DIY projects, but also for contractors and business owners. They also offer monthly membership delivery with special discounts.

Denali Building Supply is offering employment to individuals who have recently been laid off, Veterans, or anyone trying to make some extra cash. Delivery is currently offered in the St. Louis and Edwardsville area, so check them out today.

Call (618) 437-4837 for more information.

More like this: