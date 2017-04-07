ALTON - A building, once housing Hudson Jewelers, on Belle Street will be demolished by Kamadulski Construction Monday, April 10, 2017, Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said.

The building was originally supposed to be destroyed more than a week ago, but Ameren Illinois had to do additional precautions to protect a large transformer and power lines in the vicinity of the structure. Barnhart said the city chose a Monday for the demolition, so it would have the least amount of impact on businesses near the structure, saying a Monday demolition would have the least likely end result of still having complications by this weekend.

"We were going to do it last Wednesday, but we decided we would like to have the project started on a Monday, so if we run into any problems, we want them finished by the weekend," Barnhart said. "We don't want exposure or liability for the increased foot traffic over the weekend."

While the city is not in charge of the demolition, Barnhart said Kamadulski and the building's owners, who are working with Kamadulski to demolish, are working with the city to ensure the process goes as smoothly as possible.

On Monday, April 10th, Belle Street, between 3rd and 4th Streets in Alton, will be closed to traffic and parking starting at 5:00 a.m., for the demolition of Hudson Building.

Article continues after sponsor message

Belle Street will re-open to traffic on Tuesday morning.

Any questions should be directed to the Alton Public Works Department at (618) 463-3530.

After being a Hudson Jewelers building, Barnhart said he was not aware of it being anything else. He said the current owners wanted to start a bakery in the building, but soon discovered major problems with the foundation. On Jan. 19, 2017, the city began proceedings to demolish.

During the process of demolition, which Barhnart said would utilize construction implements to rip the building asunder, Barnhart said that portion of Belle Street will be closed, and the adjacent Hayner Library branch agreed to close that Monday to ensure the area has as minimal foot traffic as possible.

Following demolition, Barnhart said the area will be a "rock parking lock," unless some entity would like to develop it.