EDWARDSVILLE - The old Madison Mutual headquarters building on Route 157 in Edwardsville is coming down fast.

Excavators have been working on the demolition of the property in recent days and are making quick progress.

Previously, from Feb. 25 to March 15, the Edwardsville Fire Department, Police Department and Illinois State Police conducted specialized training sessions.

Article continues after sponsor message

Madison Mutual moved its headquarters to the Park Plaza building in downtown Edwardsville.

The old Madison Mutual headquarters was a 20,000-square-foot building.

Madison Mutual has had a long history in Edwardsville and started in downtown. In 1981, the company moved its headquarters to the Route 157 in Edwardsville location.

Once the demolition and removal of materials is completed, work should begin to develop the area where the old Madison Mutual headquarters was, along with adjacent land, Walt Williams of the City of Edwardsville has said.