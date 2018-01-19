CHICAGO – One hundred thirty-eight years after Thomas Crapper invented the U-shaped trap, the issue of indoor plumbing wafted into the race for the Democratic nomination for governor.

All six candidates appeared in a joint session before the Editorial Board of the Chicago Tribune today (Friday). For several minutes, the candidates debated toilets – specifically those that were removed from the billionaire candidate’s Chicago mansion during a renovation project, enabling him to receive a tax break because the home was “uninhabitable.” At issue was whether the candidate specifically had the toilets removed to get the tax break, or whether this was coincidental to the renovation.

Bob Daiber, the regional superintendent of schools in Madison County, contributed to the conversation by discussing his plumbing exploits: After completing a two-week campaign swing, he came home to find a toilet not working, so he went to Lowe’s, purchased a new toilet and installed it himself.

“That’s why [people] are interested in voting for me. They say here’s a guy that understands how we live and how we work and what we’re about, and let’s get away from all this nonsense and these political games that go on,” Daiber said.

While Daiber is handy with the pipes, he’s also the most experienced candidate in the field when it comes to government and politics, having served on the council in his home town of Marine, and as a member of the Madison County Board. He’s currently regional superintendent of schools, a countywide elected office. Madison County is the No. 8 county in Illinois by population.

Only one other candidate for the Democratic nomination has any government experience.

Later in the session, candidates were asked whether they agreed with of the items on the “Turnaround Agenda” that Gov. Bruce Rauner was toutin’ as he was runnin’ four years ago. All of them liked something about what the governor is doin’ to Illinois – except Daiber.

“I didn’t really like any of it,” he said. “That’s why I’m the greatest opposition for a Democrat to run against him, because what I stand for for working men and women is not what Bruce Rauner stands for. He came in as governor to do away with unions. That was his whole purpose. He came in to eliminate prevailing wage, project labor agreements and collective bargaining.”

Daiber, a teacher for 28 years, is a member of the Illinois Education Association, and was president of his local at Triad H.S. in Troy for four years.

