EDWARDSVILLE - Bob Daiber, a Madison County Democrat, declared his candidacy for Governor of Illinois at a rally today in Edwardsville.

Daiber is currently Regional Superintendent of Schools in Madison County. He is recognized as a leader in education and resides in Marine with his wife Karen of twenty-four years along with their two sons.

“I am declaring my candidacy for Governor to bring about stability to this state," Daiber said. "Our financial condition is a growing issue and it will take compromise to solve the crisis. (Governor Bruce) Rauner has failed in his constitutional duty as Governor to propose a budget again this year. This is unacceptable.

"People are suffering, Illinois is suffering and Rauner is getting richer. Rauner has tripled his income while Governor and the rest of the state is broke." Daiber also said he would work to resolve the back log of bills, improve the state’s bond rating, and adequately fund education.

“Illinois must have a budget to attract business and uphold its responsibility to all entities that provide state services,” said Daiber.

Daiber took a bold stand for the rights of working men and women in the state of Illinois as he pledged not to sign right-to-work legislation if his run was successful. He called on all other Democratic candidates to join him in signing a pledge not to support right-to-work legislation.

Daiber said, “Business growth and development happens when states have a highly skilled workforce, assist to provide infrastructure for business and industry, and make permitting efficient. Rauner’s turnaround agenda is holding our budget hostage for the sake of weakening collective bargaining agreements and eliminating prevailing wage. We should not be balancing the budget by breaking the backs of the working class.”

“As a candidate for governor, I also have great concern about the crime rate in Illinois.” Daiber indicated he did not believe the problem could be solved by just hiring more police.

If elected, he proposes to implement a statewide mentoring program for at-risk youth in grades 6 through 12. He is currently piloting such a program in Madison County called Give 30 and invited the audience to view it at www.Give30.net.

Daiber said that his candidacy will work to develop an atmosphere of compromise and collaboration to move the state forward.

“Government must work in the best interest for all of Illinois, not a select group. Small business owners, farmers, and retired members of the state have much at stake as well,” said Daiber.

Daiber closed in saying that the policies he will promote and adopt will strengthen revenue for local governments to enable their communities to grow and build on their prosperity.

