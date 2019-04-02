GODFREY - With all 15 precincts reporting in, the Godfrey trustee race is in very close standings. Voters could choose up to three of six candidates. Those candidates included incumbents Karen McAtee, Joseph Springman and Ben Allen who was appointed by Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick to replace the slain Eldon "Twirp" Williams.

They were challenged by Jerome Jacobs, Virginia Woulfe-Beille and Dr. Richard Jones. With these precincts reporting in, incumbents McAtee and Allen have the highest amounts of votes with 1416 and 1369, respectively.

The third highest amount of votes were cast for Woulfe-Beille with 1,049. She has a narrow lead against Joseph Springman III who has 1,034. Dr. Jones has 1,016 and Jacobs trails with 702 votes. These votes are not finalized at this point, but all precincts are reporting at this time. More details will be offered tomorrow.

