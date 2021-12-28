WOOD RIVER - Kappa Omicron Chapter of Delta Theta Tau Sorority, Inc. recently completed another very successful annual holiday fundraiser. The local Wood River chapter finished their sixth year selling candied pecans to raise philanthropy dollars for college scholarships for local high school seniors.

Application forms for the scholarships will be sent directly to school guidance counselors in early 2022 and winners then announced in the early spring of the new year.

"This year the fundraiser will allow the small seven-member chapter to award two college scholarships, along with additional funds for a charity to be determined," Vickie Graham, a spokesperson for the Wood River chapter, said.

Delta Theta Tau Sorority, Inc. is a National philanthropic sorority created in 1908 for the advancement of philanthropy and charity and now has chapters across the U.S.

If interested in joining a local chapter, email kappaomicronwr@gmail.com.

