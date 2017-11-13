The BBWAA unveiled their Rookie of the Year honors this evening with St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong finishing as the runner-up to LA’s Cody Bellinger in the National League voting.

For the third consecutive season, the choice was unanimous with Bellinger receiving all 30 of the possible votes. DeJong earned 15 second place votes and 11 third place votes for 56 points, which beat out Pittsburgh’s Josh Bell third place finish with 32 points.

Four voters did not list DeJong as one of their three choices and Bellinger was the only player to appear on of the ballots.

The full breakdown of votes by each writer has been posted by BBWAA.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

