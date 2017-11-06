The “best year” of his life just keeps getting better for St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong, who has been named as a finalist for the Jackie Robinson National League Rookie of the Year Award by the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA).
After hitting a home run in his first MLB at-bat on May 28th, DeJong went on to hit 24 more bombs and finished with 65 RBIs. He also led all NL rookies with a .285 batting average and was tied for first with 26 doubles.
The St. Louis Cardinals have six Rookie of the Year winners, the last being Albert Pujols in 2001.
DeJong is joined by LA’s Cody Bellinger and Pittsburgh’s Josh Bell as finalists for the award.
