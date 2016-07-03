GRAFTON - Colorful explosions broke the monotony of dreary skies above Grafton Friday evening.

The annual Grafton fireworks display was threatened by the promise of heavy rains set to move into the area by 9 p.m., the event's scheduled start time. By the time the fireworks began at approximately 9:20. however, the rain had yet to come in full. Spectators watched from their cars or under canopies as a world-class fireworks spectacle was presented by the Village of Grafton.

Event coordinator Sergeant Peggy O'Neil said the fireworks would have taken place as long as there was not a significant downpour. The rain held until late.

"We always have a lot of people come out for the event," she said. "It is very family friendly."

The display lasted approximately 20 minutes and included multiple bursts, crackles and fountains, which illuminated the sky and echoed from the bluffs.

Many people at the event cheered and said the display was one of the best they had ever seen. The finale was a grand spectacle of several colors and bursts occurring simultaneously and covering the entire sky.

