ALTON - Kevin Woods, shown above, center, of ICU, is Alton Memorial Hospital’s November Employee of the Month.

Kevin received the award on Nov. 8 from Annette McCauley, manager of ICU, and AMH President Dave Braasch.

According to the nomination, “Kevin is the definition of excellence. Not only is the care he provides as a bedside and charge nurse excellent, but his interactions with families are also some of the best I’ve witnessed. Everything from simple family updates to end-of-life discussions are handled with care and compassion.

"He never complains about the amount of work he must do. He simply does the work and makes sure the patient and family are put first. One family recently said that ‘Kevin is everything a nurse is supposed to be,’ and I couldn’t agree more.”

