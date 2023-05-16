ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased in a homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Shepley Drive has been identified as Cassandra Cole, 34 years of age, of the 200 block of Glen Garry Road in St. Louis, Missouri 63137.

The male and female victims are expected to survive their injuries.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives continue to investigate the crime.

These are the details that have been released by police so far: "At 9:04 p.m. on May 15, 2023, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 100 block of Shepley Drive. Arriving officers located an adult male and an adult female suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. Both were transported to area hospitals for treatment. The female victim later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. An additional victim, an adult female, walked to a nearby residence and was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Preliminary investigation has revealed suspect(s) in a vehicle on Shepley Drive fired at the victims who were in the parking lot of a business.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

