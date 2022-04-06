ST. LOUIS - The deceased in a homicide in the 200 block of Ben Nevis Road in the North County Precinct has been identified as Keauntay Evans, 23 years of age, of the 100 block of Monteith Circle in St. Louis, Missouri, 63137.

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating the homicide.

On April 5, 2022, at approximately 12:58 AM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 200 block of Ben Nevis Road. Officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

