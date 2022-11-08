ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased in a crash that occurred near the intersection of Telegraph Road and Cambrone Drive in St. Louis County's South County Precinct has been identified as David Coco, 72, of the 18500 block of South Fox Creek Lane in Pacific, Missouri.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating the fatal motor crash.

On November 7, 2022, at 12:26 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the South County Precinct responded to a call for service for a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Telegraph Road and Camborne Drive. Arriving officers located two vehicles involved in a motor vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation has revealed an adult female was driving a GMC Sierra northbound on Telegraph Road and attempted to turn westbound on Camborne Drive. A Ford F-250 was southbound on Telegraph Road and struck the Sierra.

The adult female driving the Sierra, along with a 3-year-old child, were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. An adult male passenger was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Ford F-250, an adult male, was uninjured.

This is an active investigation. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

