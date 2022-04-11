ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased has been identified as Eric Harris, 38 years of age, of the 9700 block of Lanier Drive in Moline Acres, Missouri 63136.

St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating a homicide in the 9700 block of Lanier Drive in the City of Moline Acres which resulted in the death of an adult male.

On April 7, 2022, at approximately 4:46 PM, City of Moline Acres police officers responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 9700 block of Lanier Drive. Officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Shortly thereafter, the City of Moline Acres Police Officers requested the assistance of St. Louis County Police Department. St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are now leading the investigation.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the shooting to be the result of a domestic altercation.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

