ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased has been identified in a homicide in the 800 block of Surrey Lane in the City of Bellefontaine Neighbors as Denzel Williams, 27 years of age, of the 800 block of Surrey Lane Court in Bellefontaine, Missouri, 63137.

At 6 p.m. on February 7, 2023, City of Bellefontaine Neighbors Police officers responded to a call for service for shots fired in the 800 block of Surrey Lane. Officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a residence. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

City of Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers requested St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons Detectives lead the investigation.

The investigation is active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators with information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

