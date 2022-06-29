The deceased in a homicide in the 12200 block of Culpepper Drive has been identified as Michael Smith, 37 years of age, of the 1600 block of Veronica Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63147. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available. St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the homicide.

On June 28, 2022, at 10:12 PM, St. Louis County police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 12200 block of Culpepper Drive. Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot injury. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

Preliminary investigation has revealed the shooting was a result of a domestic incident.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

More like this: