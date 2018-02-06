ALTON - Decaro’s authentic homemade Italian cuisine in Alton is a hit at its 602 E. Third St. location.

Decaro’s Family Restaurant opened for business in early January 2018 with a goal to give Alton “a nice, friendly, family-oriented place where people can celebrate time with loved ones,” owner/operator Eric Smith said.

Smith said the response to his business has been extremely positive in the first weeks of business.

“Our success is solely based on the hard work of our employees as well as the outpouring of love from the people of Alton, Smith said.

Some of Decaro’s Italian food specialties include pizzas, sandwiches, pastas and salads.

Smith works side by side Mike Diaz, the manager of Decaro’s. Both Eric and Mike worked side by side in the restaurant industry together, so they felt it was only natural for Eric to bring Mike on board when starting the new endeavor.

“Being a brand new restaurant, we are constantly trying different and/or new things to be the best we can for our customers,” Smith said. “When you come into our space, you will enjoy the fresh atmosphere and a menu full of delicious Italian flavors.

“We have a great team of employees at Decaro’s, all of which deserve the spotlight,” Smith said. “However, Angelina, our chef, deserves special recognition for her role in Decaro’s success. She is a hard worker, determined to send out the best food and 100 percent responsible for what is arguably the best gooey butter cake in town.”

