ALTON - On January 3, 2018, Eric Smith opened Decaro’s in Alton at 602 East 3rd Street. Mike Diaz is the general manager. Decaro's has been a hit in the Alton area since it opened.

The focus at Decaro’s is to serve the community by offering quality food in a casual family-friendly environment.

“We go the extra mile by making our dough, sauce, meatballs, dressing and much more in house," Smith said.

Decaro's offers pizza specials Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 2:00 p.m. It’s a two-topping personal pizza, side salad and a drink for $9.99.

“We make it a priority to get customers in and out quickly at lunch so they can have a great meal and still get back to work on time," Smith said. "We offer catering as well that makes for great office luncheons and family gatherings."

Decaro’s requires a lot of prep and attention to detail. They couldn’t do it without the awesome crew they have in the kitchen and the wait staff. Many of the workers have been with Decaro’s since they opened.

They have had great success because they use a local vendor for their produce. Having a local source for produce raises quality. Also, they like chopping their own lettuce and making dressings and sauces in house they feel have helped make the restaurant successful.

"Our success in this first couple of years has also enabled us to give back to the community," Smith said. "From our local hospitals, schools, the Boys and Girls Club and many more. These businesses and organizations are so supportive of us, it feels good to give back. This is something we look forward to continuing and building on in the future."

Decaro's owner and manager are always available to chat. Decaro’s is open seven days a week. They can accommodate large tables, handle catering and even deliver office lunches. Their full menu is available at www.decarosalton.com and we can be reached at 618-433-9999.

