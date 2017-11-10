ALTON - Twitter was abuzz Thursday night into Friday morning regarding what many thought was a "police raid" at Elijah P's Thursday evening.

One Tweet even claimed as many as 10 officers went into the building. When Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons was asked about the situation Friday morning, he said only five officers were even on duty Thursday night, but three of those officers did respond to Elijah P's, but not for a raid or anything nearly that exciting or nefarious.

Three officers responded to a call at Elijah P's for what Simmons described in a text message as "two guys actively fighting." Both men had left prior to the arrival of the officers. Neither person has been identified by authorities at this time.

Elijah P's owner Russ Smith said "two hotheads" were asked to leave the bar, and they left without further incident following the call to the Alton Police Department. He said he has heard of the social media claims, and described himself as "livid" in regards to some of them. He said ultimately there was "no issue" Thursday evening at his establishment.

Other reports from Alton residents Thursday evening included police officers patrolling the area of Henry Street between Seventh and Ninth with canine units, while utilizing spotlights.

Simmons said he was unaware of anything involving patrols in that area or the use of canines.

