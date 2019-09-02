GODFREY - Deb Higgins, a mortgage/home loan officer since 1976, is now as of the end of July affiliated with Flat Branch Home Loans, a division of Flat Branch Mortgages, Inc., NMLS.

Higgins was originally with Germania Bank, Leader Financial, Market Street Mortgage, Pulaski Bank Home Lending, and New American Funding.

Jim Yankee is the President of Flat Branch Home Loans, NMLS224149 with offices throughout Missouri Oklahoma Arkansas and now in Peoria, Springfield and Godfrey Illinois.

“We are a Midwestern owned and based company with Midwestern values,” Higgins said. “Flat Branch offers all the normal types of home loans, down payment assistance, bridge loans, new construction and has a Community Champions Lending Program for police, fire, teachers, and EMT personnel.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“My office staff is the same as it has been with our previous company, Beth Bramley is our front office gal and receptionist, Amanda Higgins is our Loan Officer Assistant, Jessica Zarantonello is our Loan Processor/Coordinator. Flat Branch will be providing local underwriting and loan closing staff out of their Chesterfield MO office which brings us back together with several people we worked with at Pulaski Bank Home Lending.“

Higgins said her group has helped thousands of families buy and refinance their homes in the Riverbend area.

“I have always been honest and upfront with my customers and tried to help them make the best decisions for their families and that has come back to me tenfold,” Higgins said. “There is nothing better than seeing a first-time homebuyer or move up buyer get to own the home of their dreams. My goal in life is trying to leave the world and the people I have come in contact with better than I found it and by providing homeownership at a good rate, providing the best product for the customer and helping advise them on their best options I hope that I am doing just that.”

Higgins office is located at 2724 A Grovelin, Godfrey IL 62035.

For more information contact Higgins’ office at 618-467-5626 or e-mail dhiggins@fbhl.com.

More like this: