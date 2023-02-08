Couples names: Dean & Carole Mann

City: Carrollton

Date met or started dating: May 21, 1971

Date married: November 3, 1973

What makes your relationship special? Dean and I started dating shortly after he was drafted. He was eventually deployed to Vietnam. We communicated by letters, as there were no computers or cell phones. Dean was discharged in February 1973 and we got married November 3, 1973-50 years this year! We appreciate every day together and enjoy each day together. We love to walk, bike ride, and hiking at Pere Marquette. Simple things-together!

Share a memory you have made together: We have so many wonderful memories. We both love Halloween and having Halloween parties and decorating our garage for trick or treaters. Other wonderful memories are the day Dean got home from Vietnam, our wedding day, the birth of each of our 4 children, and the birth of each of our 6 grandchildren. God has truly blessed us!

