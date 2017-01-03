KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Entrepreneurs have about two more weeks to apply for the opportunity to make their cases to venture capitalists and other prospective investors at the 18th annual InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum.

Friday, January 13, 2017 – just two weeks from now - is the deadline for entrepreneurs with young, high-growth companies to apply to present at the Midwest’s premier venture capital forum to prospective investors who may be key to kicking their businesses to the next level.

“We are seeking applications from companies in search of substantial investment to power their growth to a dynamic, new level,” said Christine Walsh, InvestMidwest’s Executive Director. “The entrepreneurs and innovators leading those businesses aren’t planning on organic, gradual growth.”

Numerous companies already have applied, some by the early deadline in November, but firms still have until Jan. 13 to submit their applications for consideration, she said.

“We are seeking applications from throughout the Midwest,” Ms. Walsh said. “We’re looking for companies planning for fast growth.”

With an annual attendance averaging at about 300, InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum’s upcoming event will provide a superior opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors to meet March 28-29 at The Sheraton Kansas City at Crown Center.

InvestMidwest showcases some of the best young, high-growth businesses in the Midwest. The venture capital forum this year will include three separate industry tracks presenting simultaneously: a life sciences track, an information technology track, and an agriculture/bioenergy track. Presentations from up to 45 emerging businesses each will top out at eight minutes in length.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to industry track venues for formal presentations, the forum also provides opportunities for more private meetings between entrepreneurs and some of the attending venture capitalists, corporate investors, private investors, and business, financial and legal professionals.

Companies that presented at InvestMidwest’s previous 17 events have raised well over $1 billion in equity investment.

“In addition to showcasing the Midwest region’s best, young, high-growth companies, we consistently attract a great group of investors,” said Ms. Walsh. “Our 2016 event in St. Louis attracted about 350 attendees, including representatives from notable venture capital firms, corporate investors and angel investors, and business, financial and legal professionals.”

InvestMidwest over the last 17 years has been held in alternate years in St. Louis, Mo., and the Kansas City metropolitan area.

“We anticipate between 40 and 45 companies will present in Kansas City this year,” Ms. Walsh said.

For more information, please visit www.investmidwestforum.com. Interested entrepreneurs are invited to complete an online application at the same website.

More like this: