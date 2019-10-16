SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) is reminding local governments, taxing bodies, non-profits and houses of worship that the deadline to apply for federal public assistance is October 19th. Because October 19 is a Saturday, IEMA is encouraging applicants to complete the process by Friday, October 18. To apply for assistance, each organization must complete and submit a FEMA Form 90-49, Request for Public Assistance form to IEMA.

“This funding opportunity doesn’t come along that often and we want to make sure our communities take full advantage of these federal dollars,” said Acting IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Remember that just because your facility wasn’t touched by floodwaters, doesn’t mean your organization wasn’t impacted by these historic floods. Expenses take many shapes and forms. This could include lost revenue or opening a shelter out of harms way.”

Public Assistance (PA) is available in the following counties: Adams, Alexander, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Greene, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jackson, Jersey, Knox, Madison, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Pike, Randolph, Rock Island, Schuyler, Scott, St. Clair, Stephenson, Union and Whiteside.

Under the guidelines of the PA program, local jurisdictions can be reimbursed for up to 75 percent of eligible costs. The program can provide funding for debris removal, implementation of emergency protective measures and permanent restoration of infrastructure. The program also encourages protection from future damage by providing assistance for hazard mitigation measures during the recovery process.

For additional information regarding the flood recovery process, visit www.illinois.gov/2019floods.

