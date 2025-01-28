SPRINGFIELD — Today, the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board (ILETSB) announced $6.5 million is available in competitive funding for the Officer Recruitment and Retention Grant. This grant aims to increase the quantity and quality of police officer recruitment programs across the State while also offering incentives to support officer retention. Units of local government, public institutions of higher education, and qualified nonprofit entities may apply for this funding.

“ILETSB remains committed to supporting law enforcement agencies as they build strong, effective teams,” said Keith Calloway, Executive Director of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. “This grant addresses recruitment challenges and invests in retaining experienced officers who are essential to community safety, and we strongly encourage all eligible entities to apply for this funding.”

For many law enforcement agencies, the costs of developing and implementing successful recruitment and retention programs remains a challenge. To address this challenge, the Officer Recruitment and Retention Grant will offer advance payments, reimbursements, and working capital advance opportunities to support:

Recruitment initiatives tailored to individual agency needs

Innovative programs designed to retain experienced officers

Community policing efforts that bolster law enforcement teams

Agencies must fulfill specific requirements outlined in the application guidelines. ILETSB encourages all eligible agencies to apply for this important funding opportunity.

Applications must be submitted by February 1, 2025. For more information or how to apply visit Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board - FY 25 ILETSB - Officer Recruitment and Retention Grant.

Agencies with questions or requiring assistance can email ptb.grants@illinois.gov.

About ILETSB

The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board is the state agency mandated to promote and maintain a high level of professional standards for law enforcement and correctional officers. Its purpose is to promote and protect citizen health, safety, and welfare by encouraging municipalities, counties, park districts, State-controlled universities, colleges, public community colleges and other local governmental agencies of this state and participating State agencies in their efforts to upgrade and maintain a high level of training and standards for law enforcement personnel.

