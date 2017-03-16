SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services released an audio public service announcement (PSA) aimed at educating the public that April is Child Abuse Prevention Month in Illinois.

Click hear to listen or download PSAs

English PSA :30

Spanish PSA :30

Visit the online events calendar to participate in child abuse and neglect prevention events across the state: Child Abuse Prevention Month Event Calendar.

It is estimated that thousands of cases of abuse and neglect go unreported each year. The impact of abuse on children manifests itself in many ways. Children may experience a range of emotional, psychological and physical problems from the trauma. Abused and neglected children are more likely to be self-destructive or aggressive, to abuse drugs and alcohol or become young offenders.

If you see something, say something. To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-25-ABUSE (800-252-2873). To learn how you can help a family in crisis visit www.DCFS.Illinois.gov.

During the month of April and throughout the year, Illinois DCFS encourages communities to share child abuse and neglect prevention awareness messages and to help promote prevention efforts across the country. For more information about Child Abuse Prevention Month, or to set up an interview, contact the DCFS Office of Communications at 312-814-6847.

