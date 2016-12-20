SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Director George H. Sheldon today announced that the department found a forever home for 1,742 children in care, surpassing the goal of 1,000, as a part of the Home for the Holidays campaign.

Breakdown

848 children found permanency with a parent

759 children found permanency with an adoptive parent

135 children found permanency with a guardian

“Every child deserves to be loved, to have a family and a forever home,” said Sheldon. “One of the most important things we can do is find a permanent home for our children. It’s a great feeling when you can give a child the gift of a home and a family for the rest of their lives, and we have pushed to complete as many as possible in time for the holidays.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, in partnership with other stakeholders, has a moral and professional responsibility to find a permanent family relationship for each child in care. The goal of the Department is to reunite a child with its family whenever possible. If family reunification is not possible, the goal is to find a permanent, loving home, through adoption or a permanent guardianship.

To accomplish this, case managers work in partnership with Children’s Legal Services attorneys, guardians ad litem, judges and other child welfare stakeholders to identify safe, appropriate homes for our children. DCFS and its partner agencies could not accomplish permanency for our children in care without the generosity of our foster parents, guardians and adoptive parents.

To find out more information about how to become a foster and adoptive parent in your community, visit www.DCFS.Illinois.gov

DCFS receives, investigates and acts upon a report of child abuse or neglect every five minutes. Tens of thousands of children are safer thanks to those who call our Child Abuse hotline, 1-800-25-ABUSE (252-2873) each year. Working together, we can ensure a safe, loving home and brighter future for every child.

More like this: