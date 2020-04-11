BETHALTO - Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow and Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire shared information today about a web seminar about the coronavirus crisis and small business set for Monday afternoon.

From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 13, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), in partnership with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, will be hosting a webinar for legislators and other members of the General Assembly in the region and small business owners.

"We hope this will be an opportunity to learn more about the state and federal program," Bethalto Mayor Winslow said. "This is being offered to small businesses in your area and ask Director Guthrie and her team any questions you may have. We encourage you to invite small business owners in your district to the webinar."

Wood River Mayor Maguire encouraged any small business owner who wished to participate to click on the link below.

To register: https://zoom.us/s/868478836 or email lclarke@ilchamber.org

To participate: www2.illinois.gov/dceo/

