EDWARDSVILLE - The top two seeds in the qualifying draw, Americans Quinn Vandercasteele and Axel Nefve, advanced to the main draw, while St. Louisan Gus Tettamble was eliminated and the first two matches in the main singles draw, along with opening round doubles matches, were played in day two of the Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament, presented by the EGHM Foundation, Tuesday afternoon and evening at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

A warm and sunny day greeted players, spectators and volunteers, as temperatures rose into the lower 90s with a bit of humidity, but once again, the tennis played was of very high quality as the day went on.

In the finals of the qualifying draw, where the winners all advanced into the main draw, Vandercasteele defeated ninth-seeded Aurel Cocanu of Canada 6-1, 6-4 to advance, while Nefve won over Cooper Woestendick 6-2, 7-5. Tettamble fell to third seed Alexander Petrov 6-3, 6-4 and 11th seed Ishaan Ravichander eliminated fourth seed Noah Schachter 4-6, 6-1, 10-5. The 14th seed, Alejandro Moreno, defeated fifth seed Joshua Lapadat of Canada 6-4, 5-7, 10-4 and Pierce Brazil Rollins won by default over 15th seeded Bjorn Swenson. In the final two qualifying draw matches, Daniel Milavsky won over J Mercer 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 and Gabrielus Guzauskas eliminated eighth seeded Kenti Miyoshi of Japan 6-2, 6-2.

In the first two matches of the main draw, Shunsuke Mitsui of Japan won over American Cash Hanzlik 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 and fifth seeded Jaimee Floyd Angele of France eliminated Gage Brymer of the United States 6-4, 6-1.

In the opening round of the main draw for the doubles, which featured the first-ever weeknight match in the tournament's 12-year history, top-seeded George Goldhoff and Mac Kiger won over Doubles Shootout winners Tyler Bowers and Guzauskas 6-1, 7-5 and fourth-seeded Yuki Mochizuki and Takeru Yuzuki of Japan won over Oliver Okonkwo of Great Britain and Nikita Snezhko of the United States 6-1, 6-1. It was Milavsky and Cooper Williams winning over Adam Neff and Nefve 6-4, 6-4 and Pranav Kumar and Rollins eliminating Osgar O'Holsin of Ireland and Vito Tomejc of Croatia 6-4, 6-4.

In the other matches played, third seeded Ezekiel Clark and Connor Kingsley won over Miyoshi and Naoki Nakagawa of Japan 3-6, 6-3, 10-8, Kareem Al-Allaf and Colin Markes won over Matt Hulme of Australia and Tettamble 3-6, 7-6 (7-5 in the tiebreak), 10-8 and the second seeds, Trey Hilderbrand and Schachter, won a tight match over Ozan Baris and Michael Zheng 6-4, 4-6, 13-11.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

