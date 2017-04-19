(Busch Stadium) As the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon, it was Trevor Rosenthal instead of Seung Hwan Oh to record the final three outs of the game.

“Yeah, it was good,” said Rosenthal, who picked up his first save since June of 2016. “Taking steps in the right direction and was happy to be able to help out in that situation today.”

The situation wasn’t a change in the role of closer, but one of necessity as Mike Matheny explained that Oh was unavailable to pitch in the game.