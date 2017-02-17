(Jupiter, FL) As Day 4 gets underway, the St. Louis Cardinals will conduct their first full squad workout of Spring Training later this morning. Physicals for the position players are currently underway and Mike Matheny will then meet with the team before they head out to the practice fields around 9:45am CT to begin stretching and workouts.

Player groups today consist of:

Outfield Group 1: Dexter Fowler, Randal Grichuk, Tommy Pham, Stephen Piscotty, and Jose Martinez

Outfield Group 2: Todd Cunningham, Chad Huffman, Anthony Garcia, Magneuris Sierra, and Harrison Bader

Infield Group 1: Matt Carpenter, Jhonny Peralta, Matt Adams, Jedd Gyorko, Kolten Wong, Greg Garcia, and Aledmys Diaz

Article continues after sponsor message

Infield Group 2: Wilfredo Tovar, Patrick Wisdom, Edmundo Sosa, Paul DeJong, Eliezer Alvarez, Breyvic Valera

Those groups will sub-divide down into smaller numbers for hitting.

On the pitching side for Day 4: Carlos Martinez, Mike Leake, Luke Weaver, Lance Lynn, Michael Wacha, Tyler Lyons, and Trevor Rosenthal are among those scheduled for bulllpens today.

Kevin Siegrist, who had his bullpen pushed back from earlier in the week due to shoulder tightness, is likely to play catch today–sharing he feels “much better” after the rest.