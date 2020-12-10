WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed H.R. 1570, the bipartisan Removing Barriers to Colorectal Cancer Screening Act of 2019. U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) is an original co-sponsor of the legislation. Rep. Donald M. Payne, Jr. (D-N.J.) is the lead sponsor of the legislation.

“Fighting cancer and reducing its incidence is personal to me,” said Rep. Davis. “21 years ago, my wife was diagnosed and treated for colon cancer. It’s a genetic form of cancer, Lynch syndrome, that could affect our kids, and we’re fortunate that she was able to receive treatment that saved her life. Colorectal cancer is the 2nd leading cause of cancer death among men and women combined in the U.S., and those deaths are preventable.

“That’s why I was proud to team up with my colleague, Rep. Payne, and so many others to unanimously pass this bipartisan legislation. Our bill ensures Medicare beneficiaries aren’t charged for colonoscopies that discover polyps or any subsequent colorectal cancer screenings. We need to do everything we can to lower barriers for individuals to receive these cancer screenings because that will save lives. Our bill does just that.”

“I have wanted to pass this bill since I lost my father, Congressman Donald M. Payne, Sr., to the deadly disease in 2012,” said Congressman Payne, Jr. “My bill would give doctors more freedom to treat and remove cancerous growths when they find them and improve the health and safety of millions of Americans at risk for colorectal cancer. I want to thank Chairman Frank Pallone for helping me get this bill to the House floor and my House colleagues for passing it today.”

"Fight Colorectal Cancer is thrilled to see the Removing Barriers to Colorectal Cancer Screening Act pass the U.S. House of Representatives again with such strong bipartisan support. We are so grateful to all the sponsors of this legislation who have continued to be relentless champions for the colorectal cancer community. COVID-19 has had a significant impact on colorectal cancer screening and policies such as this are key to ensuring that patients have access to life-saving cancer screening." - Anjee Davis, President, Fight Colorectal Cancer

High costs discourage individuals from receiving life-saving cancer screenings. Currently, Medicare beneficiaries are able to receive colorectal cancer screenings, but if cancerous polyps are discovered during those screenings, Medicare beneficiaries can be charged for the testing of those polyps. Costs associated with those cancer screenings deters individuals from receiving the screenings. H.R. 1570 would waive the costs for subsequent testing from the initial screening.

The legislation now heads to the Senate for consideration.

