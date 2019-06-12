Washington, DC – U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today released the following statement after Democrats rejected his amendment to a must-pass appropriations bill (H.R. 2740) that would protect coverage for people with pre-existing health conditions. Despite their continued claims that the administration is trying to limit access to care for people with pre-existing health conditions, House Democrat leaders refused to allow a floor vote on Davis' amendment that would prevent the administration from using any funds to limit access to coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

Davis called on House Democrats to stop playing political games with the issue of pre-existing conditions and allow a floor vote on his amendment.

“Putting a non-binding, messaging resolution on the floor one day and then rejecting a binding legislative amendment the next, clearly shows Democrats are only interested in playing political games with the issue of pre-existing conditions,” said Davis. “If they truly believe the administration is working to undermine coverage for pre-existing conditions, they should accept my amendment to ensure that doesn't happen. My amendment would have prevented the administration from using any funds to limit access to care for people with pre-existing conditions. As someone whose wife has a pre-existing condition, I believe the other side should stop playing politics with this issue and work with this us to ensure people with pre-existing conditions are not only protected, but have access to care they can afford.”

Davis’ amendment was cosponsored by 21 Republican members, including U.S. Reps. Paul Cook (CA-08), Don Bacon (NE-02), Mario Diaz-Balart (FL-25), Ross Spano (FL-15), Steve Stivers (OH-15), Bryan Steil (WI-01), Anthony Gonzalez (OH-16), Christopher Smith (NJ-04), Steve Chabot (OH-01), Pete Stauber (MN-08), Elise Stefanik (NY-21), Tom Emmer (MN-06), David Schweikert (AZ-06), Pete Olson (TX-22), Ann Wagner (MO-02), David McKinley (WV-01), Michael Waltz (FL-06), Tom Reed (NY-23), Mike Bost (IL-12), Steve Watkins (KS-02), and David Joyce (OH-14).

