BETHALTO - Senior forward Bryce Davis is having a high school career to remember. Not only has he been playing varsity all four years, but he's been a key part of the team since his arrival.

Bryce likes to score goals, lots and lots of goals. After Saturday's four-goal performance in Litchfield, he notched his 100th high school career goal.

When asked about how he felt about gaining the achievement on the road he said he "just wanted to get it over with."

He said it didn't matter to him where he broke the record, just that he eventually broke it.

"It had to be broken," he said.

After the game against Litchfield, he received the game ball signed by all his teammates and a giant banner commemorating the achievement.

In his freshman year, he scored 10 goals and then another 20 in his sophomore campaign. Last season he scored 35 which set an all-time single-season record. At the beginning of his senior season, he said he wanted to break that record again. He wanted 40 goals in his fourth year with the team.

Well, as of Monday, he's one away. He scored all four goals in a 4-1 win over Granite City which broke his previous single-season scoring record. He currently sits with 39 goals on the season with seven regular-season games remaining.

Earlier this season Bryce said that he wanted to leave a legacy at CM, and he's certainly doing so. It's currently unsure if he is CM's all-time leading goal scorer as that data is proving difficult to find, but to the best knowledge out there, it looks like he is.

Regardless, the achievement is definitely one to celebrate, and one to be proud of, especially Bryce's parents.

"My parents keep saying that it's a big deal but I feel like the job's still not finished yet," Bryce said.

"My parents are super stoked for me. They've been with me ever since I was a little kid playing. Every time I scored a goal they'd get super happy. That's what I love about soccer, scoring and looking in the stands and seeing my parents, my family, my friends all happy and cheering for me."

With the record already being broken, Bryce doesn't have nearly as much pressure going into each game. He said that the focus immediately shifts now to the post-season and winning some more games.

He mentioned their regular-season finale against Mississippi Conference rival Mascoutah and how that's one he really wants to win after losing a hard-fought game a couple of weeks ago by a score of 1-0.

He's got some unfinished business as his team is riding high heading down the stretch. The Eagles are 15-3 this season.

