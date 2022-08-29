BETHALTO – It was the Bryce Davis show Monday night on Civic Memorial’s brand new turf field. Admission was a few bucks to enter to watch Breese Central take on the Eagles in a rescheduled Metro Cup game, and the CM fans surely got their money’s worth.

After shattering the school’s single-season scoring record by eight goals last season, he is hungry for more. Senior forward Bryce Davis snagged 35 goals last year and plans on breaking that record again.

He’s well on his way. After scoring the first five goals against Breese Central in a 6-1 win Monday night, he’s already back up to 11 goals in just four games played. Also, the Eagles have now won four in a row to start this season. Last year they started 9-0 before finally being defeated.

Davis scored his first two in the 5th and 8th minute to grab a quick lead for his team. He wrapped up his hat trick in just under 20 minutes when he ran onto a through ball, beat a defender, and then slotted the ball into the bottom right corner.

Breese was not to be shut out though. They got on the board a couple of minutes later but couldn’t find the back of the net twice.

Davis’ best of the game was probably his fourth. He took a touch before rocketing the ball into the bottom right corner this time. He scored with his left foot right inside the 18-yard box to make it 4-1 heading into halftime.

Breese opened the half with a nice chance. In the 44th minute, a low-driven ball came across the six-yard box, but it was just a touch too early to get a foot on for the Cougars.

About 20 minutes after that, Davis scored his fifth and final of the night off of a partial breakaway.

Finally, the Eagles made it 6-1 in the 76th minute to close out the game.

Besides Davis’ performance, the Eagles overall dominated the match. They controlled a lot of the ball, had tons of scoring opportunities, and looked pretty organized defensively.

Head coach Derek Jarman still believes his team has areas of improvement before they open up conference play on Saturday against Triad.

“The scoreboard doesn’t matter; you have to play a little cleaner soccer and I think we did that in the second half,” Jarman said postgame.

He was overall happy with the performance but mentioned some simple mistakes and that he would have liked to see his team close out a few more of their chances.

He was just happy to continue his team’s winning streak, especially in the Eagles’ first game on the new turf.

Jarman mentioned that there was a little bit of nervousness due to the change and the fact that there was a good crowd on hand. He said that the team has obviously played on turf before, but only got about 10 minutes of practice on their new home field. In the end, none of that mattered.

What does matter is CM’s next few games. Their next three will be at home on said new turf. They’ll take on Metro-East Lutheran and then Jacksonville before playing Triad Saturday morning. The game against the MEL Knights is at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30th.

