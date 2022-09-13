Davis, Fahnestock Big One-Two Punch For Explorers Boys Soccer In 4-1 Win Over Warriors
ALTON - Marquette Catholic's Charlie Fahnestock and Dre Davis were a strong one-two combination in the Explorers' 4-1 victory over Granite City on Monday night at Gordon Moore Park Soccer Stadium.
Davis had three goals, all assisted by Fahnestock and Fahnestock had a single goal assisted by Davis.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Marquette Catholic boys soccer head coach Brian Hoener said his Explorers had a good amount of possession in the first half, but weren't "really creative in our attack."
"In the second half, we made some adjustments and I thought the boys responded really well and put together a solid 40 minutes," the coach said.
Marquette's record rises to 6-2 overall. The Explorers face Althoff at home at 6 p.m. at Gordon Moore on Thursday, then host Metro East Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. (varsity only) on Tuesday, September 20, at Gordon Moore Park.
More like this: