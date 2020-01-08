

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) last night called on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to immediately send the Articles of Impeachment over to the Senate.

Davis' written remarks:

Thank you, Mr. Speaker. I rise today to ask the Democrat leadership to answer the question from my constituents as to why the Articles of Impeachment were not yet transmitted to the Senate.

It was urgent enough to have the first-ever partisan articles pass this institution almost 3 weeks ago, but not urgent enough to follow our constitution, by walking them from this House out that door through Statuary Hall, under the Capitol Dome and to the Senate floor.

It will only take a matter of minutes to get them there and it will codify the first-ever partisan impeachment process in our nation’s history.

History will not judge this process and this partisan impeachment favorably. If you don’t like who gets elected, work to elect someone else.

Instead, Democrats will ask themselves years from now, why did we allow partisanship and hatred of this president to change history and precedent when this institution is paralyzed by future partisan impeachment’s of duly elected Presidents of both parties?

