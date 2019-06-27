Washington, DC — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today called on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to take up a bill, which passed the Senate with overwhelming bipartisan support, to deal with the crisis at the border. The Senate passed this bill 84-8. It's been 58 days since the administration requested funding for this crisis and House Republicans requested 81 times for Democrats to bring this bill to the floor.

"The Senate did what the American people want us to do: they worked in a bipartisan way to pass a bill to deal with the crisis at our border. Now, Speaker Pelosi should do the same," said Davis. "This funding is long overdue and we should act now to help those along our border."

Details on the bipartisan bill can be found here.

