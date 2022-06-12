WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Representatives Rodney Davis (IL-13) and Mike Bost (IL-12) are applauding the inclusion of an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would prevent federal funding from being used to retire Scott Air Force Base’s C-40C aircraft as long as the planes remain mission capable. Sidelining the aircraft would mean the end of the 932nd Airlift Wing’s flying mission.

“Since 2007, the C-40s of the 932nd Airlift Wing at Scott Air Force Base have contributed to our Nation’s military readiness and the transportation of military and U.S. Government leaders across the globe,” said Davis. “The Air Force’s proposed divestment of this aircraft will negatively impact the Wing personnel who are stationed at Scott Air Force Base and also the Scott AFB community. I’ve been proud to work with Rep. Bost and our colleagues on the House Armed Services Committee to protect Scott AFB’s C-40 mission and am thankful that the committee added our language at yesterday’s mark-up of the FY23 NDAA. As discussions over defense spending continue, Rep. Bost and I will continue to advocate for priorities important to Scott Air Force Base.”

“The 932nd Airlift Wing provides critical transport for U.S. leaders and special assignment missions,” said Bost. “The loss of the C-40Cs would be detrimental to military readiness and the Scott AFB community. I’m grateful to my colleagues on the Armed Services Committee for working with Rep. Davis and me to advance this amendment to ensure these aircraft continue to fulfill their vital mission based right here at Scott AFB.”

The House Armed Services Committee is expected to approve the defense authorization bill later this month before it advances to the full House for a vote. Bost and Davis had previously urged the committee to include C-40C aircraft protections in the legislation this year and met with Air Force leadership regarding the issue.

