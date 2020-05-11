

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill) today announced that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has awarded $459,632 to three local law enforcement agencies in Illinois' 13th Congressional District. The funding is part of the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) Program. The CESF Program allows units of local government to support a broad range of activities to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office will receive $58,008 in funding.

“Our first responders deserve to have the resources they need to effectively respond to COVID-19,” Davis said. “These funds will help protect them and everyone they serve against the virus. This is another example of federal funding directly supporting local government."

"COVID-19 has changed our lives dramatically and presented extreme challenges to our first responders working to keep us safe day in and day out," said City of Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder. "The City of Springfield is extremely grateful for this grant that has come at a crucial time. I thank Congressman Davis and our legislative leaders for their continued efforts to provide financial support to our capital city, especially in this time of need."

Others receiving grants are:

City of Decatur, $99,423

City of Springfield, $302,201

Grant Details

Funded projects or initiatives may include, but are not limited to, overtime, equipment (including law enforcement and medical personal protective equipment), hiring, supplies (such as gloves, masks, sanitizer), training, travel expenses (particularly related to the distribution of resources to the most impacted areas), and addressing the medical needs of inmates in state, local, and tribal prisons, jails, and detention centers.

