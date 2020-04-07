Davis Advocates for Local Governments Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. April 3, 2020 Sincerely, Article continues after sponsor message More like this: When allocating this federal funding for Illinois, I ask that you consider the enormous financial burden COVID-19 has placed on small towns and rural areas. Unlike Chicago, special attention is needed for the local governments I represent that are not large enough to apply for a direct allocation from the federal government. I appreciate your consideration of my concerns and look forward to working with you to assist our local and rural communities. Under the CARES Act, Congress authorized and appropriated $150 billion for the Coronavirus Relief Fund which is designed specifically for states and local governments, along with tribal governments. States are poised to receive no less than $1.25 billion, with more depending on the proportion of a state’s population compared to the United States’ total population. While local governments with populations of 500,000 or more people will be able to apply for a direct allocation from the federal government, the remaining portion of the state’s share will be allocated across the state by the state government. As you know, President Donald Trump recently signed into law H.R. 748, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which passed unanimously on a bipartisan basis. This bill built upon H.R. 6201, The Families First Coronavirus Response Act and H.R. 6074, the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, both of which had broad bipartisan support, offering various forms of financial support to families, local businesses and state and local governments. Governor Pritzker: Springfield, IL 62706 207 State House Office of the Governor Governor JB Pritzker CLICK HERE for a signed copy of the letter below. "Like many of the people living in them, small towns and cities in the 13th District are struggling financially because of Coronavirus," said Davis. "In addition to helping the American people, Congress also passed funding to help our small towns and cities. I’ve asked Governor Pritzker to consider them when administering this federal funding. While we hear more about larger cities, our small towns and cities are struggling too." Washington, DC -- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) on Friday sent a letter to Governor JB Pritzker advocating for funding for local governments in the 13th District who have experienced enormous financial burden because of COVID-19. The CARES Act, passed by Congress, included $150 billion in federal funding to help local and state governments recover. Those with fewer than 500,000 people are reliant upon the state to allocate this funding. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending