Washington, DC- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) today released this statement in support of three bills to protect net neutrality. Davis recently became the cosponsor of bills introduced by Reps. Greg Walden, Bob Latta, and Cathy McMorris Rodgers. This bills are based on bipartisan policies that would update our laws to ensure the internet is free and open.

“Regulating the internet under a law that was written to regulate telephones that had dials and party lines is not the way we protect net neutrality,” said Davis. “I’m supporting three bills that allow the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to ensure true net neutrality by prohibiting blocking, throttling, paid prioritization for internet trafficking, and more transparency from internet service providers. Regulating the internet under this antiquated 1930s law has prohibited small internet companies from making investments in rural areas, which runs counter to the rural broadband investments I continue to push for. It’s time for government to update our laws in order to protect a free and open internet.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Additionally, Davis voted for an amendment to the bill to ensure the internet remains tax free, but unfortunately, this amendment failed by a partisan vote.

More like this: