JACKSONVILLE – State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) has announced that he is running for re-election as State Representative for the 100th House District.

“Today, I am happy to announce that I am running for State Representative of Illinois’ 100th District. After talking with so many friends and constituents, I have been encouraged by the number of people asking me to continue to serve them in this district,” said Rep. Davidsmeyer.

“I first ran for office on the promise that I would remain a good person, that I would fight against big-government intrusion, and that I would work to create a better future for the next generation of Illinoisans. I have remained true to that promise, and I have become a stronger voice than ever against the Democratic majority that wants to take away our God-given rights.”

As State Representative, C.D. Davidsmeyer spoke out against Governor Pritzker’s mandates and rule by executive order. C.D. is a common-sense conservative who believes in limited government, is pro-life and pro-family values, and is a strong supporter of our Second Amendment gun rights.

“The Illinois Democrats drew a blatantly partisan map that would put Republicans against Republicans, forcing them to spend their time and resources fighting amongst themselves. I am here to tell you that I am not going to do that. In order for Illinois to create opportunities for the next generation, we need balance, not one-party rule,” Davidsmeyer said.

“I am proud to say that, on a daily basis, we are able to help constituents throughout the nine counties that I currently serve, and we will continue to do that for the people of the 10 counties in the redrawn 100th District. My legislative office does a great job with constituent services and I appreciate my staff’s hard work on their behalf.

“I am running for re-election to continue the hard work of bringing common sense back to our great state. This requires us to pass truly balanced budgets, pay our bills on time, protect downstate values, and get out of the way so that businesses can create good-paying jobs for our working families. It is my honor to serve as your State Representative and I am asking for your continued support in 2022.”

C.D. Davidsmeyer was born and raised in Jacksonville and graduated from Miami University of Ohio. Prior to his service in the Illinois House of Representatives, C.D. served on the Jacksonville City Council. He is a small businessman, serving as Vice President of IRC, Inc. C.D. is married to Kristen, a nurse, and they are the proud parents of two sons, Lennox and Pax.

