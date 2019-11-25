Springfield, IL – State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville), along with a group of GOP legislators, were first to file for re-election today in Springfield. Davidsmeyer is running for re-election as State Representative for the 100th House District.

“Today I filed to run for re-election to continue the fight for the people of west central Illinois. After talking with friends and constituents, I have been encouraged by the number of people asking me to continue to serve. As your voice in Springfield, I am working hard to bring fiscal responsibility and conservative principles back to Illinois,” said Rep. Davidsmeyer.

“I am running for re-election to continue the hard work of cutting wasteful spending, balancing the state budget, and helping to create good-paying jobs for our working families. It is my honor to serve as your State Representative and I ask for your continued support in 2020.”

C.D. Davidsmeyer is pro-life and pro-family values. As our State Representative, Davidsmeyer is fighting against taxpayer-funded abortion on demand.

As a strong supporter of our Second Amendment rights, C.D. Davidsmeyer sponsored and helped pass the Firearm Concealed Carry Act (P.A. 98-063), making Illinois the final state to allow Concealed Carry for its citizens.

“I fought to protect the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens in Illinois, by passing Concealed Carry for responsible gun owners. My office has assisted hundreds of constituents with their Concealed Carry License and FOID Card applications,” added Davidsmeyer.

Representative Davidsmeyer is pleased with the help his office has been able to provide to constituents.

“Every day, we are able to help constituents throughout the nine counties that I serve. My district office does a great job with constituent services and I appreciate my staff’s hard work on behalf of the people of the 100th District,” Davidsmeyer said.

