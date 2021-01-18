JACKSONVILLE - Assistant Republican Leader C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) called on Governor J.B. Pritzker (D-Chicago) to stop using the same old ideas and look to others for new ways to move the State forward.

“The Governor is failing the State of Illinois at every level. IDPH (IL Department of Public Health) keeps doubling down on the same failed policies, using the wrong metrics,” said Davidsmeyer.

“I believe in science and this is not science.”

Davidsmeyer lamented that families are struggling because their employers have been closed by the Pritzker Administration and can’t receive unemployment benefits.

“IDES (IL Department of Employment Security) is failing the very people who the Governor has put out of work.”

“Not only that, but the communication with many of the departments is lacking or non-existent.”

“I try to maintain a good working relationship with those working in the departments, but at some point these failures have to be called out!”

“The Governor has scheduled a half-hour meeting on Saturday with legislators to answer pre-submitted questions. There have been ZERO conversations between the Governor’s Administration and sitting legislators, only one-sided, ‘my way or the highway’ answer sessions for far too long! It’s time for the Governor to look outside of his administration for new ideas!”

“I agree with the Mayor of Chicago that keeping our businesses closed isn’t working. Governor, stop blaming Illinois small businesses for the State’s failures. It’s time for you to ask for new ideas, because yours aren’t working.”

