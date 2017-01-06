David J. Von Bergen sentenced to 80 years in prison for child pornography and sexual assault charges Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE — A Godfrey man was sentenced to 80 years in prison this afternoon involving child pornography and sexual assault charges that occurred in 2014. Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons filed charges against David J. Von Bergen (d.o.b. 11/26/80) on September 17, 2014 after an investigation led by the Madison County Sheriff’s Forensic Computer Crimes Unit revealed evidence of child pornography and multiple criminal sexual assault acts against two girls. Von Bergen was charged with Child Pornography and Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, for acts and videos related to each of the children. Von Bergen pleaded guilty on October 28th to two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child and two counts of Child Pornography, charges relating to each of the two victims. All four (4) counts are Class X Felonies. Article continues after sponsor message Assistant State’s Attorney Nolan, head of the Children’s Justice Division, and Assistant State’s Attorney Alison Foley argued in support of a lengthy sentence this afternoon. Associate Judge Neil Schroeder sentenced Von Bergen to a total of 50 years for the two charges of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and a total of 30 years for the two charges of Child Pornography. He will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence for Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and 50 percent for Child Pornography. All four sentences are to run consecutively. “I am extremely pleased with the extremely lengthy sentence handed down today by Judge Schroeder. The citizens of Madison County can rest assured, knowing that this monster will never be able to hurt another child and will almost certainly die behind bars,” said State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons. “When such a predator hides among us and steals the innocence of children, we must hunt them down and lock them up,” said Gibbons, who also commended the hard work of those whose work on this case contributed to the successful outcome. “The outstanding investigative work of the Madison County Sheriff's Office and Jerseyville Police Department put an end to the terrible abuse these young victims were suffering at the hands of this monster. "Together with the prosecutors from our Children's Justice Division, their efforts have ensured that this evil predator will be locked up for life and never able to hurt another child. I pray that with this sentence and the certainty that the defendant will be locked behind bars for the rest of his life, these young victims and their family will be able to heal and find hope for a brighter future.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending