Name: David Farmer and Phillip Stephens Hometown: East Alton Years of Service: 1960-1982 KIA: No Branch: U.S. Army and U.S. Navy Rank: Chief Petty Officer Wars: Vietnam Message: GIRL SCOUT TROOP 45 INVITED VETERANS FROM EAST ALTON AMERICAN LEGION POST 794 TO TEACH THE FLAG ETIQUETTE AND HOW TO FOLD THE AMERICAN FLAG. AFTER THE SESSION THE TROOP PRESENTED A BANNER CRAFTED BY THE TROOP TO COMMANDER DAVE FARMER (RIGHT) AND ADJUTANT PHIL STEPHENS. THE BANNER READS "THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE).TROOP 45 MEMBER FROM LEFT TO RIGHT; CARLIE DARDEN, AMELIA WOODARD, LENNON THIEN AND AVERY WILSON.