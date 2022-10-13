Name: David Eckhouse

Hometown: Rosewood Heights

Years of Service: 1966-1968

KIA: No

Branch: Army

Rank: Spec 4

Wars: Vietnam

Medals/Honors Earned: Purple Heart, CIB, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal

Submitter's Name: Mary Eckhouse

