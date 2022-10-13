David Eckhouse
October 13, 2022 1:25 PM
Name: David Eckhouse
Hometown: Rosewood Heights
Years of Service: 1966-1968
KIA: No
Branch: Army
Rank: Spec 4
Wars: Vietnam
Medals/Honors Earned: Purple Heart, CIB, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal
Submitter's Name: Mary Eckhouse
