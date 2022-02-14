Our Love Story:

The Couple: David and Susan from Grafton

Date Met/Started Dating: October 10, 1997

Briefly Describe First Date: We met at church through a Single Parent Lifegroup. I was a host for the Lifegroup and during sign-up Sunday I approached David and tapped him on the shoulder to personally invite him to join our Lifegroup. He came to his first Lifegroup on Friday, October 10th, and after the group was over...I didn't want the night to end! I invited him over to my house to watch a movie since my little girl had to get to bed. We ended up staying up all night talking and getting to know each other and finished the "date" watching the sunrise together! We spent every day together after that and married less than 3 months later!! We are getting ready to celebrate our 25th Anniversary!!

Date Married: January 2, 1998

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Everything!! As long as we are together......we enjoy everything!

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Communicate about everything and always put your partner's needs above your own!! Commit from the very beginning that a divorce is NEVER an option!! Marriage can be hard and requires work, but it is soooo worth it!!

