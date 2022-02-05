Our Love Story:

The Couple: David (I call him Dave, Husband, Love, & Sexy) and Natalie (He calls me Natty, Sugar Butt, Wife, Love, & Momma) from Wood River

Date Met/Started Dating: July 11, 1997

Article continues after sponsor message

Briefly Describe First Date: He worked at Tommy's Quik. My Mom helped me get a car. I started going in there for gas, cigarettes, and soda. If he was there, he made sure he was the one to always wait on me. He was very nice. After a few days, he asked me to stay and hang out. We spent several hours talking between customers. Getting to know each other, joking, flirting. He asked for my phone number, and we spent the rest of the night on the phone. We both knew from that day that we would be together.

Date Married: April 11, 1999

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Everything. At this point in our lives, we are both disabled. He has stage 4 Kidney disease, & Chronic Hemolytic Anemia, among other things. I have Uncontrolled Epilepsy among other things. We spend 99.9% of our time together. And, believe it or not, when we are apart, we miss each other. I do not feel complete without him.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Stay faithful to each other. Always be honest. If you mess up, have the courage to admit it. Remember that you are not perfect. If something is bothering you, speak up before there is a bigger problem.

More like this: